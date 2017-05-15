Puerto Rico's Path to Bankruptcy
Demonstrators raise their hands to touch a giant Puerto Rican flag from underneath during a protest outside the Department of Labor in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. Last Wednesday , Puerto Rico became the largest local government bankruptcy case in United States history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|May 8
|French Progress
|125
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC