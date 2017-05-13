Puerto Rico's Debt Woes Serve as Warning for California

The flags of Puerto Rico and the U.S. fly side-by-side on May 8, 2017, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the former Spanish colony of 3.5 million, now a U.S. territory, struggles under a mountain of debt. The governor of Puerto Rico announced that the U.S. territory would seek a form of bankruptcy protection to restructure its $70 billion debt.

