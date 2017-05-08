Puerto Rico to close 179 public schoo...

Puerto Rico to close 179 public schools amid crisis

Friday May 5 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Puerto Rico is closing 179 public schools in a move expected to save more than $7 million amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus to the U.S. mainland in the past decade, officials said Friday. More than 27,000 students will be moved elsewhere when their schools close at the end of May, said newly appointed Education Secretary Julia Keleher.

