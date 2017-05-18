Puerto Rico retirees will get bankruptcy committee: U.S. Trustee

The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog said on Friday it plans to appoint a committee of retirees in Puerto Rico's bankruptcy to negotiate for pensioners facing benefit cuts as part of the island's debt restructuring. Puerto Rico, carrying some $50 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, "clearly needs a retiree committee and sooner rather than later," the office of the U.S. Trustee said in a filing in federal court in San Juan.

