Puerto Rico ARES Rebuilding Effort Continues
The initiative to rebuild the Amateur Radio Emergency Service in Puerto Rico - dormant for some 35 years - made further progress during a second reorganizational meeting on April 22 in Fajardo, led by Puerto Rico Section Manager Oscar Resto, KP4RF, and Section Emergency Coordinator Juan Sepulveda, KP3CR. Pitching in to help were more than 40 radio amateurs from all parts of the island who are interested in emergency communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Mon
|French Progress
|125
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC