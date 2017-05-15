Puerto Rico ARES Rebuilding Effort Continues

The initiative to rebuild the Amateur Radio Emergency Service in Puerto Rico - dormant for some 35 years - made further progress during a second reorganizational meeting on April 22 in Fajardo, led by Puerto Rico Section Manager Oscar Resto, KP4RF, and Section Emergency Coordinator Juan Sepulveda, KP3CR. Pitching in to help were more than 40 radio amateurs from all parts of the island who are interested in emergency communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.