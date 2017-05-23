Puerto Rican chemists hit hard by debt crisis
University of Puerto Rico chemists are facing tough times as the island nation's budget crisis is worsening and student strikes have shut down most campuses. Puerto Rico filed for bankruptcy earlier this month in hopes of freeing itself from some of its $123 billion in debt and pension payments.
