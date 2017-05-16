Plane carrying four from New York believed missing in Bahamas

Coast Guard data released Monday show a dramatic drop in the number of Cuban migrants at sea to the U.S. Coast Guard data released Monday show a dramatic drop in the number of Cuban migrants at sea to the U.S. A plane carrying a woman from New York City, her two young sons and a friend was overdue to land in Titusville, Fla. Monday and the U.S. Coast Guard is searching for them in The Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.