PDP rejects Katsina bye election results, wants INEC to declare it inconclusive

By Bashir Bello KATSINA - The People's Democratic Party, PDP, Katsina state chapter has rejected the election results into the Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency. The PDP Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri who rejected the election results while addressing a press conference on the stand of the party regarding the election, however called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to declare the election inconclusive.

