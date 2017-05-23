PDP leader shot by militants in J&K's Srinagar
Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party worker was allegedly shot by militants in Srinagar's Barzulla district on Wednesday night. Gunmen fired at Abdul Qayoom in the Barzulla area, following which he was shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in a critical condition.
