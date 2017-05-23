PDP leader shot by militants in J&K's...

PDP leader shot by militants in J&K's Srinagar

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party worker was allegedly shot by militants in Srinagar's Barzulla district on Wednesday night. Gunmen fired at Abdul Qayoom in the Barzulla area, following which he was shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in a critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) May 18 Brain Cancer 128
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC