Party clears air on member's resignation

AMAN Ravindra-Singh resigned as the secretary general for the People's Democratic Party because of an internal matter between him and the party's board. Party leader Lynda Tabuya said Mr Ravindra-Singh resigned voluntarily after not being able to keep up with his administrative role as general secretary because of his daily work, travel and personal commitments.

Chicago, IL

