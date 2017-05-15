Party clears air on member's resignation
AMAN Ravindra-Singh resigned as the secretary general for the People's Democratic Party because of an internal matter between him and the party's board. Party leader Lynda Tabuya said Mr Ravindra-Singh resigned voluntarily after not being able to keep up with his administrative role as general secretary because of his daily work, travel and personal commitments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Mon
|French Progress
|125
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC