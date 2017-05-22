Parade Organizers Support Honoring Pu...

Parade Organizers Support Honoring Puerto Rican Nationalist

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera arrives to give a press conference on El Escambron Beach following his release from house arrest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 17, 2017. Organizers of the New York Puerto Rican Day parade are standing firm on plans to honor a recently freed nationalist convicted for his role in a violent uprising amid boycotts and mounting criticism.

