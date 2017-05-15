Mortuary affairs unit trains Soldiers on simulating combat wounds
Elsamari Figueroa, an ammunition specialist with the 266th Ordnance Company out of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, prepares a fake head wound on a civilian role-player as part of the Guardian Response exercise April 29, 2017, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Nearly 4,100 Soldiers from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear catastrophe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|May 8
|French Progress
|125
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC