Keith Knudsen honored with SSA Distinguished Service Award

For his nine years of service as Secretary for the Seismological Society of America, SSA will present Keith Knudsen with its 2017 Distinguished Service Award. Knudsen will receive the award at Seismology of the Americas, a joint meeting of the SSA and the Latin American and Caribbean Seismological Commission , to be held 23-26 April 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

