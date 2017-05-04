Jesus Rojas Drops Abraham Lopez Three Times, Stops Him in 8th
A relentless Rojas pressured Lopez throughout their featherweight fight, displayed superior power by dropping Lopez three times and stopped him in the eighth round Friday night. Puerto Rico's Rojas won the NABA 126-pound championship from the previously unbeaten Lopez on the Yuriorkis Gamboa-Robinson Castellanos undercard at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Apr 5
|Eyes of desertion
|124
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC