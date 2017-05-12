If aliens were watching us, this is w...

If aliens were watching us, this is what they would see

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Would-be astronaut Josh Richards, an Australian top 100 candidate for the privately funded Mars One mission, says if there is extra-terrestrial life, they could only deduce that we were Klingon-opera loving, corn chip-enslaving, Theremin-playing monsters, who enjoy the music of female reproductive organs. The first intentional message into space was the Arecibo message in 1974, sent from Puerto Rico's Arecibo radio telescope.

Chicago, IL

