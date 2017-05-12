If aliens were watching us, this is what they would see
Would-be astronaut Josh Richards, an Australian top 100 candidate for the privately funded Mars One mission, says if there is extra-terrestrial life, they could only deduce that we were Klingon-opera loving, corn chip-enslaving, Theremin-playing monsters, who enjoy the music of female reproductive organs. The first intentional message into space was the Arecibo message in 1974, sent from Puerto Rico's Arecibo radio telescope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|May 8
|French Progress
|125
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC