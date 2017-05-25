Garo Paylan: Genocide is committed every day in Turkey
Non-democratic Turkey will never recognize the Armenian Genocide and apologize, Garo Paylan, Istanbul-Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, said in an interview with Horizon weekly . In his words, if crimes are still being committed now, the old ones cannot be recognized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|128
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr '17
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC