Garo Paylan: Genocide is committed every day in Turkey

6 hrs ago

Non-democratic Turkey will never recognize the Armenian Genocide and apologize, Garo Paylan, Istanbul-Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, said in an interview with Horizon  weekly . In his words, if crimes are still being committed now, the old ones cannot be recognized.

Chicago, IL

