Financial firms ordered to pay millions to investors in Puerto Rican bond funds
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- UBS Financial Services Inc. and UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico have been ordered to pay several investors in Puerto Rico millions of dollars in compensation by several Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panels for losses the investors suffered in Puerto Rico bonds and UBS's closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds. Many investors have claimed UBS improperly invested their money into UBS bond funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Apr 5
|Eyes of desertion
|124
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC