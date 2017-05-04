Financial firms ordered to pay millio...

Financial firms ordered to pay millions to investors in Puerto Rican bond funds

9 hrs ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- UBS Financial Services Inc. and UBS Financial Services of Puerto Rico have been ordered to pay several investors in Puerto Rico millions of dollars in compensation by several Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration panels for losses the investors suffered in Puerto Rico bonds and UBS's closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds. Many investors have claimed UBS improperly invested their money into UBS bond funds.

