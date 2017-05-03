Farruko's 5 Top Hits on Hot Latin Son...

Farruko's 5 Top Hits on Hot Latin Songs: '6 AM,' 'Chillax' & More

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Billboard

Farruko performs at his 'Visionary World Tour' concert at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot on Sept. 16, 2016 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC