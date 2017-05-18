Chicago supporters to honor freed Pue...

Chicago supporters to honor freed Puerto Rico nationalist

Thursday

A supporter of Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera holds a painting of late nationalist leader Pedro Albizua Campos as Lopez arrives to give a press conference following his release from house arrest after decades in custody, on El Escambron Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Lopez was considered a top leader of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, an ultranationalist Puerto Rican group that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings at government buildings, department stores, banks and restaurants in New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico during the 1970s and early 1980s.

