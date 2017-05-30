Caribbean nationals nabbed trying to enter US via Puerto Rico
United States Customs and Border Protection agency says border patrol agents arrested seven Caribbean migrants found along with others inside a wooden "yola" type vessel, as they tried to enter the US via Puerto Rico.The CBP reports that the vessel was intercepted by Puerto Rico Police officers near the town of Aguadilla on Sunday. Francisco Marte, 47, Ramon Villa, 36, both citizens of the Dominican Republic, and Herman Radames Vendryes, 66, from Haiti, were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
