Canton police arrest man for acting in a manner to injure a child on Miner Street

A Puerto Rican man is being held in county jail on several charges after his arrest by Canton police May 11 at 6:36 p.m. Edwin Torres Del Pozo of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, was charged with petit larceny from the Family Dollar, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner to injure a child on Miner Street, said police.

