Canton police arrest man for acting in a manner to injure a child on Miner Street
A Puerto Rican man is being held in county jail on several charges after his arrest by Canton police May 11 at 6:36 p.m. Edwin Torres Del Pozo of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, was charged with petit larceny from the Family Dollar, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner to injure a child on Miner Street, said police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Circus Brother
|126
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr '17
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC