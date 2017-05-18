Cans stolen from donation for cancer ...

Cans stolen from donation for cancer patient

A local medical clinic is collecting bottles and cans to raise money for a woman fighting cancer. By Thursday, the group had received hundreds of donations.

Chicago, IL

