Aes Puerto Rico v. Marcelo Trujillo Panisse Municipality of Humacao...

AES PUERTO RICO, L.P., Plaintiff, Appellant, v. MARCELO TRUJILLO-PANISSE, in his Official Capacity as Mayor of the Municipality of Humacao; MUNICIPALITY OF HUMACAO; WALTER TORRES-MALDONADO, in his Official Capacity as Mayor of the Municipality of Penuelas; MUNICIPALITY OF PENUELAS, Defendants, Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.