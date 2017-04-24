Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Succession Would Be a Disaster - Opposition
THE opposition People's Democratic Party has trashed alleged attempts by the West to impose Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a compromise successor to President Robert Mugabe. The party has further scorned recent comments by author and academic Stephen Chan suggesting that both the West and the East favoured a stable post-Mugabe era which was best guaranteed by Mnangagwa's political stature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Apr 5
|Eyes of desertion
|124
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC