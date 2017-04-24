Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Succession Would ...

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Succession Would Be a Disaster - Opposition

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: AllAfrica.com

THE opposition People's Democratic Party has trashed alleged attempts by the West to impose Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a compromise successor to President Robert Mugabe. The party has further scorned recent comments by author and academic Stephen Chan suggesting that both the West and the East favoured a stable post-Mugabe era which was best guaranteed by Mnangagwa's political stature.

