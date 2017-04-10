Vessel with 1,320 pounds of cocaine intercepted off Puerto Rico; two men arrested
AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations seized 1,320 pounds of cocaine on Wednesday after intercepting a vessel near the southern coast of Puerto Rico and arresting two men onboard. The estimated value of the cocaine is $17 million.
