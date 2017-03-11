Venezuela court retreats from bid to boost president

Venezuelan judges on Saturday retreated from efforts to tighten President Nicolas Maduro's grip on power, after drawing international condemnation that raised pressure on him as he clings to office. Venezuelan opposition activists take part in a protest - blocked by the National Guard - against the government of President Nicolas Maduro at the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas on Apr 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.