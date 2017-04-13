US to Puerto Rico: Add another option to status referendum
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Ricans who want their island to remain a U.S. territory got a boost on Thursday from the administration of President Donald Trump. The federal Department of Justice said in a letter addressed to Gov. Ricardo Rossello that an upcoming referendum to decide the future of Puerto Rico's political status should include the current status as an option.
