US to Puerto Rico: Add another option...

US to Puerto Rico: Add another option to status referendum

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Washington Post

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Ricans who want their island to remain a U.S. territory got a boost on Thursday from the administration of President Donald Trump. The federal Department of Justice said in a letter addressed to Gov. Ricardo Rossello that an upcoming referendum to decide the future of Puerto Rico's political status should include the current status as an option.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC