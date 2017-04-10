Tuesday Deadline Set For Santa Marian...

Tuesday Deadline Set For Santa Marians To Submit District Election Map Proposals

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

The city of Santa Maria will accept local residents' proposed district maps for future City Council elections until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A template, showing the populations of assorted neighborhoods in the city, is available on a section of the city website dedicated to the creation of council districts for elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC