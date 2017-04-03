Top economist: Puerto Rico could fall...

Top economist: Puerto Rico could fall into deeper depression

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Nobel economics laureate Joseph Stiglitz criticized Puerto Rico's new fiscal plan on Thursday and cautioned that its "draconian" austerity measures are the worst he has ever seen and could plunge the U.S. territory into an even deeper depression. The former chief economist and senior vice president of the World Bank spoke to a gathering of more than 1,000 people in San Juan.

