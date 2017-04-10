The 32 faculty and students who were shot to death at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007
This undated photo released by Claire Corgan shows her friend, Daniel Patrick O'Neil of Lincoln, R.I., playing the guitar. Emily Hilscher, a Woodville, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Apr 5
|Eyes of desertion
|124
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC