Tabuya remains People's Democratic Party leader

10 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

PEOPLE'S Democratic Party leader Lynda Tabuya says she remains leader of the party despite claims made that she applied for a SODELPA ticket for the 2018 general election. Ms Tabuya's name was on a list of 110 names published by a media outlet yesterday, claiming to be the names of those who had applied for a SODELPA ticket.

