St. Louis wins U.S. approval to explore airport privatization
The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it has granted preliminary approval to St. Louis to explore putting its city-owned airport under private management. The Missouri airport would become the second major U.S. airport after San Juan, Puerto Rico to operate under private management.
