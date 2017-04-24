St. Louis wins U.S. approval to explo...

St. Louis wins U.S. approval to explore airport privatization

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it has granted preliminary approval to St. Louis to explore putting its city-owned airport under private management. The Missouri airport would become the second major U.S. airport after San Juan, Puerto Rico to operate under private management.

