Six boaters rescued off the USVI

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Coast Guard rescue crews, a Good Samaritan vessel and the crew of the cruise ship Zenith rescued six men on Monday during a search and rescue operation involving three vessels in waters between St Thomas and St Croix, US Virgin Islands. One boater was hoisted by the crew of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from one of the vessels, two boaters were assisted by a Good Samaritan vessel, and the three remaining boaters were rescued by the crew of the Zenith.

