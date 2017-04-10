Rahul Gandhi: Poll violence shows fai...

Rahul Gandhi: Poll violence shows failure of BJP-PDP alliance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

"Decades of hard work to build trust in the democratic process in Kashmir reversed in less than three years by the BJP government," Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Monday. NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the government over the poor turnout in the Srinagar parliamentary bypoll, saying it reflects the "total failure" of the state's ruling BJP-PDP alliance and the Centre's Kashmir policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC