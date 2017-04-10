Rahul Gandhi: Poll violence shows failure of BJP-PDP alliance
"Decades of hard work to build trust in the democratic process in Kashmir reversed in less than three years by the BJP government," Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Monday. NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the government over the poor turnout in the Srinagar parliamentary bypoll, saying it reflects the "total failure" of the state's ruling BJP-PDP alliance and the Centre's Kashmir policy.
