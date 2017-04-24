Puerto Rico doctor among 4 accused in...

Puerto Rico doctor among 4 accused in prison contraband case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A doctor and three corrections officers in Puerto Rico have been accused of smuggling cocaine and cellphones into the U.S. territory's prisons. The officers worked in prisons in the coastal towns of Aguadilla and Arecibo, while the doctor worked at the Correctional Medical Center in Bayamon, near the capital of San Juan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC