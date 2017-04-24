Puerto Rico doctor among 4 accused in prison contraband case
" A doctor and three corrections officers in Puerto Rico have been accused of smuggling cocaine and cellphones into the U.S. territory's prisons. The officers worked in prisons in the coastal towns of Aguadilla and Arecibo, while the doctor worked at the Correctional Medical Center in Bayamon, near the capital of San Juan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Apr 5
|Eyes of desertion
|124
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC