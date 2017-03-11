Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorists Think ...

Months after the Pizzagate shooter conceded that " the intel on this wasn't 100 percent " and Alex Jones apologized for his misleading coverage of the topic, a group of hardcore conspiracy theorists remains convinced that a satanic pedophilia cult with many elite Democrats as members operates out of Comet Ping Pong, a formerly unassuming pizza shop in Washington D.C. Just yesterday, the Trump-approved Gamergate muscleman Mike Cernovich was tweeting about a " deep state pedophile ring ." And if you haven't been following closely, you might be surprised to learn that the Pizzagaters have accused Guy Fieri-Food Network host, human meme, American icon-of being in on the action.

Chicago, IL

