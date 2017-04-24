PE-backed Lux Global Label buys National Label assets
Lux Global Label Company , a holding company that is backed by Resilience Capital Partners , has acquired certain assets from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania-based National Label , a custom label printer. No financial terms were disclosed.
