PE-backed Lux Global Label buys National Label assets

Lux Global Label Company , a holding company that is backed by Resilience Capital Partners , has acquired certain assets from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania-based National Label , a custom label printer. No financial terms were disclosed.

