PDP seeks indefinite deferment of Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll 59 mins ago
Srinagar, Apr 25: People's Democratic Party , the ruling party of Jammu and Kashmir has urged the Election Commission of India to defer the bypoll to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency indefinitely as the valley is going through a period of political and civil turmoil. The plea was made by the PDP candidate for the bypoll Tassaduq Hussain, brother of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr 14
|Marauder
|6
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Apr 5
|Eyes of desertion
|124
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC