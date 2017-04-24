PDP seeks indefinite deferment of Ana...

PDP seeks indefinite deferment of Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll 59 mins ago

Tuesday

Srinagar, Apr 25: People's Democratic Party , the ruling party of Jammu and Kashmir has urged the Election Commission of India to defer the bypoll to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency indefinitely as the valley is going through a period of political and civil turmoil. The plea was made by the PDP candidate for the bypoll Tassaduq Hussain, brother of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Chicago, IL

