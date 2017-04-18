Party secretary resigns

Party secretary resigns

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE People's Democratic Party's election campaign has hit a road hump after the resignation of one of its key members. The party's general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh has resigned from his position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC