NEWS Nelipak buys medical thermoformer Computer Designs
Nelipak Corp. has added Whitehall, Pa.-based medical thermoformer Computer Designs Inc. and its four sites to the Nelipak Healthcare Packaging operations. Plastics News ' ranking of thermoformers in North America estimated Computer Designs' sales at $23 million for the fiscal year ended Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
