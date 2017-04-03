NEWS Nelipak buys medical thermoforme...

NEWS Nelipak buys medical thermoformer Computer Designs

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Plastics News

Nelipak Corp. has added Whitehall, Pa.-based medical thermoformer Computer Designs Inc. and its four sites to the Nelipak Healthcare Packaging operations. Plastics News ' ranking of thermoformers in North America estimated Computer Designs' sales at $23 million for the fiscal year ended Sept.

