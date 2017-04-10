NDA Meeting ends: 33 allies adopt resolution to work together PM...
New Delhi, April 10: 33 allies of the National Democratic Alliance passed a resolution to work together towards success in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra at the national capital to chalk out the strategy for upcoming elections.
