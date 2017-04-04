NAITAS Face of Tourism 2017
Presented recently to the press and media are the 16 official candidates to NAITAS Face of Tourism 2017. The press presentation, held at the Icon Hotel along Timog Ave., Quezon City, was under the auspices of the National Association of Independent Travel Agencies of the Philippines and La Unica Events.
