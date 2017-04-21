Minute Musings: On Why the United States Should Launch a Tomahawk Strike on Puerto Rico

Before you send your hate mail my way, hold on and take the time to read my reasoning for the States to go all Trump-and-Hillary-happy and launch a barrage of cruise missiles at Puerto Rico. That cruise missile attack against Syria kind of stuck in your memory, didn't it, dear reader? It was all the rage, all the news, before it was superseded by mommy MOAB and the tale of the ridiculous overkill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.