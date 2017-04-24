Kashmir unrest: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi 11 mins ago
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the reports, she has briefed PM on the turbulent atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley.
