Kashmir unrest: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti...

Kashmir unrest: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi 11 mins ago

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the reports, she has briefed PM on the turbulent atmosphere in the Kashmir Valley.

Chicago, IL

