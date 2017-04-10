Jupiter and its moons

Jupiter and its moons

Sunday Read more: Earth & Sky

Fernando Roquel Torres in Caguas, Puerto Rico captured Jupiter, the Great Red Spot and all 4 of its largest moons - the Galilean satellites - on the date of Jupiter's 2017 opposition . Vendi Verni?? wrote: "Jupiter with 4 visible moons , west of the star Theta Virginis.

Chicago, IL

