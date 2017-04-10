Jammu and Kashmir-Srinagar Bye-election Results 2017 Live News...
Srinagar, Apr 15: Counting of votes for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency bye-election results 2017 in Jammu and Kashmir will begin from 8 AM. The main contest is between National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan in Srinagar bypolls.
