Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide. In his statement, Paylan noted that even though 102 years have passed since this tragedy, people still have not faced Armenian Genocide, the great crime against humanity. "Facing the Genocide, the past and the truth in our country will be a support to peace.

