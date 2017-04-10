Federal judge dismisses complaint aga...

Federal judge dismisses complaint against WPI in rape suit

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A federal judge has dismissed a complaint against Worcester Polytechnic Institute connected to a civil suit brought by a former student who was raped in Puerto Rico five years ago, court records show. Citing a recommendation submitted by a magistrate judge in the case nearly a month ago, U.S. District Court Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernández in an order on March 30 granted WPI's request for summary judgment.

Chicago, IL

