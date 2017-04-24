Explosion of color takes over an aban...

Explosion of color takes over an abandoned Puerto Rican factory

Wednesday

An artist's brilliance breathes new life into a desolate tobacco factory in Caguas, Puerto Rico . Bright sprays and colorful drips have seemingly exploded all over the factory's formerly lifeless walls in local artist Sofia Maldonado's eye-popping intervention, Kalana.

Chicago, IL

