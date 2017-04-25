Evertec Inc (EVTC) Rating Lowered to ...

Evertec Inc (EVTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Apr 5 Eyes of desertion 124
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC